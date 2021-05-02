Nintendo Says It's Already “Looking Into” Animations Beyond The Mario Movie

Last September, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa claimed the video game giant already had multiple ‘visual content expansion projects‘ in the works.

At the time, it was thought he was referring to movies and/or possible television series. Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination’s animated Mario movie is currently scheduled for release in 2022, so what might follow this?

While Furukawa wasn’t willing to go into details, in a recent interview with Fast Company – dating back to the end of last month, he mentioned how Mario’s movie debut could just be the start of what’s to come in the world of animation.

“Animation, in general, is something that we [Nintendo] are looking into, and not just this franchise.”

What other type of animations would you like to see from Nintendo? Zelda or Metroid? Leave your own thoughts down below.

