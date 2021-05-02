Paul Pogba hails Man Utd team-mate as 'future of football' in Mbappe comparison

Paul Pogba believes Manchester United have a player who stands alongside PSG star Kylian Mbappe as “the future of football”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side host Liverpool on Sunday looking to cement second place in the Premier League and inflict a damaging blow on their fierce rivals’ top four hopes.

Pogba goes into the game with his future shrouded in doubt, with United ready to offer the World Cup winner a new deal after his agent Mino Raiola teased the possibility of a swap deal for Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard.

But one player whose does seem set to stay at Old Trafford for the long haul is Marcus Rashford – who Pogba believes is on a level with his fellow France international Mbappe.

The midfielder was asked to compare the two players in a Q&A with fans – while he also gave his verdict on who is the best finisher at United.

“They’re two big, big, big talents,” Pogba said of Rashford and Mbappe in the Q&A on United’s official website.

“I think they are so young and so talented. They achieved so much for their young age. I think they are the present and the future of football.”

Pogba was asked who is United’s best finisher, after Luke Shaw was praised by team-mates for his shooting in training.

The 28-year-old said it was a toss-up between Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani while also aiming a cheeky dig at skipper Harry Maguire.

“This a nice one. Besides him [Shaw]? I would like to say Maguire,” Pogba joked.

“The best finisher, I think it’s Mason. Yeah, Mason, I would say. And Edi. Yeah, Mason with the feet and Edi with his head.”

United are set to open talks with Paul Pogba about a new £400,000-a-week contract this month in a bid to prevent the club’s £89million walking away for nothing at the end of next season.

But they have also been looking at potential replacements and are prepared to sell the midfielder this summer if the demands of his agent become too prohibitive or if he threatens to run down the final 12 months of his current deal.

