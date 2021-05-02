PS Now May 2021: Five new PS4 games for PlayStation Now?

It’s part of Sony’s monthly PlayStation Store refresh, meaning everything made available during April for PlayStation Plus will be disappearing on Tuesday, May 4.
And before all that kicks off, we should find out what new PS Now games are being added to the streaming service.
The last few months have seen the tech giant make the big reveal on the first Monday of the new month, which should mean we find out more on May 3.
There have been no leaks or hints regarding what PS4 games are coming, and fans can’t even rule out crossovers.
We know that Stranded Deep will not be announced as this is already available on PS Now, alongside Wreckfest.
Both of these titles will be available via PS Plus, and it might be a bit much to add Battlefield 5 during the same month.
But with quite a few games set to leave the PS Now lineup during May, there could be a big lineup of titles announced for this month.
Unlike PS Plus, PlayStation Now subscribers can get massive refreshes, which in the past have included up to seven games.
These can vary in quality, but with a few high-profile games disappearing at the end of April and May, this could be a bumper month for announcements.
April and May will see the following games removed: Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.
Black Ops 3 has already been removed and will need to be replaced this month. Meanwhile, the other games listed will be disappearing from the service on different dates.
In the midst of this chaos, you’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. Fate drags you into this bloody conflict and shoves you into a raging civil war, where you help fight for the future of Bohemia.
ACE COMBAT 7 – May 31
Become an ace pilot and soar through photorealistic skies with full 360 degree movement down enemy aircraft and experience the thrill of engaging in realistic sorties! Aerial combat has never looked or felt better!
Project Aces aims to revolutionize the sky with this entry in the series, offering an experience so immersive it feels like you’re piloting an actual aircraft! Weather and the environment affect your aircraft and the HUD, adding a sense of extreme realism never felt before in a flight combat game. Epic dogfights await.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed
0 Comments