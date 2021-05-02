PS Plus vs Games with Gold May 2021: Microsoft scores a SHOCK victory over Sony

PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games with Gold releases have been announced by Sony and Microsoft. The new batch of Xbox Games with Gold titles include Dungeons 3 and Armello on Xbox One, as well as LEGO Batman and Tropico 4 on Xbox 360. Armello and LEGO Batman are out now, while Dungeons 3 and Tropico 4 will be available from May 16. Advertisements Over on PlayStation Plus, Sony has announced that the PS5 version of Wreckfest will be added to the line-up on May 4. The destruction derby game will be available alongside the PlayStation 4 editions of Battlefield 5 and Stranded Deep. With the PS Plus and Games with Gold titles about to be released, now seems like a good time to pit Sony against Xbox in a battle of the free games. PlayStation Plus has dominated Games with Gold in 2021, so it will be interesting to see if Microsoft’s Games with Gold service can strike back. Judging by the line-up, it’s looking like another victory for Sony, but perhaps Microsoft’s line-up is full of hidden gems.

Wreckfest: “Burn rubber, break rules and shred metal in this full-contact racer from the creator of the FlatOut. Race and upgrade patched-together cars, improving their looks and toughening up their body armour to survive the epic crashes and neck-to-neck fights over the finish line in competitive races. “Burn rubber, break rules and shred metal in this full-contact racer from the creator of the FlatOut. Race and upgrade patched-together cars, improving their looks and toughening up their body armour to survive the epic crashes and neck-to-neck fights over the finish line in competitive races. “Enjoy some hilarity in Challenge modes as you get behind the wheel of crop harvesters, three-wheelers and much more, then challenge your friends online in multiplayer up to 24 players.” Battlefield 5: “Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield V as the series goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2. Experience all-out multiplayer** with your squad in the vast Grand Operations and the cooperative Combined Arms, or take on single player War Stories. Advertisements “As you fight in epic, unexpected locations across the globe, enjoy the richest, most immersive Battlefield yet.” Stranded Deep: “Test your survival skills in this open world adventure. In the aftermath of a mysterious plane crash, you are stranded in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. Alone, without any means to call for help, you must do what you can to survive. “Explore underwater and on land as you hunt for supplies to craft the tools, weapons, and shelter you’ll need to stay alive. Stay sharp: hunger, thirst, and exposure conspire against you as you brave treacherous elements and the dangerous creatures of the Pacific.”

Armello: “A grim fairytale board game comes to life, this swashbuckling adventure brings together the deep tactics of card games and the rich strategy of tabletop games, all combined into a character-building RPG. “A grim fairytale board game comes to life, this swashbuckling adventure brings together the deep tactics of card games and the rich strategy of tabletop games, all combined into a character-building RPG. Dungeons 3: “Help the Dungeon Lord succeed in conquest in this dungeon building, real time strategy game. Head the frontlines under the guidance of his chief lieutenant, the dark elf Thalya, and command the most terrifying army the world has ever seen. “Choose among orcs, succubae, zombies, and more, and use every trick in the book to take down the do-gooders of the overworld once and for all! Lego Batman: “He is vengeance… He is the night… He is Lego Batman. Build, drive, swing, and fight your way through Gotham as the caped crusader and his sidekick, Robin. And, in a gameplay twist, play as the villains in story mode and help in their nefarious plans to take over the city. Tropico 4: “As El Presidente, the ruler of your small island nation, it is your job to gain the support of the people, negotiate with foreign superpowers, and even deal with any natural disasters which threaten your country. “Test your political mettle and remember that everyone has an agenda, so while it’s good to keep your friends close, it’s better to keep your enemies closer.”

While Battlefield 5 is the highest-profile release, Wreckfest is actually the highest rated game on the list. Wreckfest has a score of 82% on Metacritic, compared to 73% for Battlefield 5 and 64% for Stranded Deep. Over on Xbox One, Armello has an impressive Metacritic score of 80%. Dungeons 3, on the other hand, has a score of 72%. The Xbox 360 games are similar, scoring 76% for LEGO Batman and 77% for Tropico 4. In terms of a winner, while I think the PlayStation Plus is the more exciting of the two, the numbers don’t lie. For the first time this year, Xbox Games with Gold gets the victory.

