Travis Scott fans react to ASTROWORLD's return set for late 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A year after concert tours were put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston-area native Travis Scott has just announced that his popular music festival ASTROWORLD will be coming back for a third round.ABC13 caught up with some of Scott’s top fans at popular Houston resell store ‘The Closet’ to see if they plan on purchasing tickets to the show set for November.Owner Mike Mills said the rapper’s announcement shook him with excitement.

“We are so excited right now. When we saw Travis posted that for his birthday letting everybody know it’s coming back for round three, we went crazy yesterday,” Mills said. “I can’t wait for number three this year, it’s going to be a movie.”

Mills is going to ASTROWORLD this year not only to show support for Scott, but also to attend his first huge live-music event since the pandemic started.

Advertisements

RELATED: Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Festival returning to Houston

“This is one of the first major events since COVID. It’s going to be a two-day event,” Mills said, “We got to go out there not only to rock out, but to get the legendary merchandise.”Other Travis Scott fans like Tyler White said they can’t wait for the music festival.

“I was so hyped. I was so excited. I immediately sent that picture to all my friends,” White said. “We have to go cause everyone’s been hanging at home, being cooped up. Hopefully things go back to normal soon.”

Festival organizers said that they’re aware of the COVID-19 risk, and that fans will have to follow safety protocols at the festival.

The last major event held at NRG Park was the 2020 Houston Rodeo, before it was shut down amid COVID-19 concerns.

Tickets for ASTROWORLD go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m.