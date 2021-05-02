World Snooker Championship final LIVE: Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy updates

And he was delighted and taking a step closer to clinching the £500,000 prize fund at the Crucible.
“I just had to keep telling myself it wasn’t first to six and it wasn’t first to ten,” Murphy told Eurosport.
“I have been in that situation many of times and sometimes that line can feel a long way away.
“It means the world. This is the biggest week of our lives as snooker players so if you can’t get excited out there doing that then you’re in the wrong game.
“It doesn’t get any easier but I am so excited to be here.”
World Snooker Championship final LIVE
(best of 35 frames)
Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy
Winner £500,000
Runner-up £200,000
Semi-finals £100,000
Quarter-finals £50,000
Last 16 £30,000
Last 32 £20,000
Highest break £15,000
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed
0 Comments