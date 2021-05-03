Apex Legends Season 9 release time, patch notes and UK update countdown

That’s without mentioning the new Legends character, which will be available to unlock as part of the release date.
Valkyrie is the daughter of Apex Predator Viper, who has salvaged the remains of her father’s Northstar Titan years after his death.
With Rampart’s help, she fashioned it into a sleek new jetpack that honours her family’s legacy. Now, she’s entered the Games under the name VALKYRIE.
Valkyrie comes with several new abilities, including using your jetpack to reposition or reach high places.
Gamers will also be able to fire a swarm of mini-rockets that damage and disorient the enemy, as well as use scanning survey beacons to reveal the next circle’s location.
This will all be part of this week’s Apex Legends update, with the Season 9 release date and timing locked in for Tuesday, May 4.
We also know what else is being planned for Apex Season 9, although there won’t be any surprise mobile launch this week.
Fans will be able to wield a new weapon and explore a fresh mode called Arenas, a 3vs3 experience that will be available to all players on launch day.
A message shared in the Apex Legends patch notes reveals this about the new Arenas mode, telling fans:
“The Games are going underground with the introduction of a new permanent mode: Arenas. Fully reassembled and unimpressed with the glitz and glamor of the Apex Games, former Apex Predator Ash is taking the competition back to its roots. A purer form of combat.
“The rules are simple: 3-versus-3. Eliminate your enemies to win the round. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. You win, or you die.
“Arenas features a new set of custom maps, tailor-made for close-quarters combat (with more to come in the future). Squads start each round in a spawn room, where they can get weapons, gear, and abilities, and adjust their loadout as their strategy changes. The first team to win three rounds with at least a two-point lead will be crowned the victor—unless they battle to a four-four tie. Then they’ll have the honour of participating in Ash’s favourite part of the game: Sudden Death.
“Let’s talk about what that looks like in practice. The easiest way is to win three rounds without dropping more than one round to your opponent. In other words, go 3-0 or 3-1 and the match is over.
“However, if your opponent is able to win at least two rounds, things get interesting. You’ll have to pull ahead by two full rounds to win. Going 3-2 or 4-3 won’t cut it.
“Instead, you’ll have to go 4-2 or 5-3 to secure victory. Rounds will continue until one team pulls ahead by two rounds. If this continues all the way to the ninth round (by going 4-4) the game kicks into sudden death mode. Whoever wins round nine takes home all the glory.”
Respawn Entertainment has revealed that the Apex Legends Season 9 release date has been set Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
This will start with the launch of an Apex update, which will add the new Arenas mode, as well as a new character, weapon and other changes.
It should be noted that while we don’t know the “official” Apex Legends release time for the UK, things could change later today.
Respawn has set big updates live much earlier than advertised in the past, so it will be worth keeping an eye out for surprises.
But based on the current countdown timer, the Apex Legends Season 9 release time has been scheduled for 6pm BST on Tuesday, May 4.
