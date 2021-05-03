Arsenal 'could sack Mikel Arteta next season' as Gunners boss handed transfer ultimatum

The former Arsenal and Everton midfielder can take credit for a number of positives since his appointment in November 2019, including the successful integration of a number of talented youth players.
However, the collective performances this season have simply not been good enough for a club of Arsenal’s size and stature.
Arteta found himself under significant pressure over the festive period with the Gunners firmly in the bottom half of the table, but a mini-revival kept his job secure.
Since climbing back into the Premier League’s top ten, the club’s on-pitch improvements have been minimal, with a number of critical errors dropping valuable points for the north London outfit.
It seems as though Arteta’s immediate future will be reliant on a successful transfer window, as club chiefs are prepared to wield the axe if performances do not improve, according to talkSPORT.
The report claims that the 39-year-old has been given a ten-match ultimatum to show that his side can be competitive, which is set to come into effect at the start of next season.
Arteta declared ahead of Sunday’s victory over Newcastle United that he is not worried about the sack ahead of the most important week of his short managerial career.
“I don’t want to think that way,” Arteta told reporters. “I want to think that we are going to be in that [Europa League] final and then we are going to have really positive consequences after that.”
Arsenal have been less than impressive in recent outings, taking just two wins from their last six Premier League matches.
When quizzed on the factors behind his team’s dire form, Arteta explained: “It is for many different reasons.
“One, we haven’t had the opportunity to have a very consistent line up. Consistency in results in the Premier League is very different to the Europa League, where we have been very consistent.
“Another is because the opponent has sometimes been better. We try to be as clear as we can all the time in our messages but sometimes the opponents gets it right from the beginning.
“I think it was crucial against Villarreal that they scored early and how we reacted after that.
“There are some games where we have started really well and not finished that well. So I don’t think there has been a pattern over the season.”
