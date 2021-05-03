Battlefield 6 release date reveal coming soon? BF6 trailer and leaks latest

Following a new leak this week, fans are hopeful that the official Battlefield 6 release date and first trailer are going to be shared very soon.

For those who might have missed this weekend, two new images have appeared online which appear to be part of an upcoming teaser campaign.

Tom Henderson, a noted Battlefield insider, has confirmed that the new images are real, telling his followers on Twitter:

“I’m not going to RT or share for obvious reasons… But yes, the 2 #BATTLEFIELD images that have been leaked in the past hour are real.”

The new Battlefield 6 leaks don’t contain a large amount of information and look to be low quality but they could point to something much more exciting for fans.

While it’s been a long time since a new Battlefield game was revealed, it appears we could be very close to something happening soon.