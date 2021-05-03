'Biggest ever' PS5 UK restock this month: GAME, Argos, Amazon, John Lewis stock latest

That’s according to the @PS5Instant Twitter who said more stock than “ever before” is heading to stores in the UK.

The PS5 stock tracker account, who has been bang on the money when revealing unannounced info before, also urged PlayStation gamers not to get tempted by scalpers as new stock is on its way.

The @PS5Instant Twitter posted: “May #PS5UK Shipment biggest yet. Major retailers receiving more stock than ever! Make sure scalpers make a loss!”

The account went on to talk about when other retailers will be getting new PS5 stock and how many consoles will be up for sale.

The @PS5Instant Twitter said Argos is getting “record” levels of new stock while GAME will be taking orders for the PS5 twice in May.

The account also said Amazon has a sizeable PS5 restock that will be dropping in the middle of the month.