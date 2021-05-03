NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

'Biggest ever' PS5 UK restock this month: GAME, Argos, Amazon, John Lewis stock latest

May could end up being a huge month for PS5 restocks. We’re coming off the back of an extremely barren run of PS5 restocks in the UK, with April – bar a surprise Smyths Toys stock drop right at the end – providing little opportunity for PlayStation fans in Blighty to purchase Sony’s in-demand next-gen console. But rumour has it May will be a totally different story with the “biggest” PS5 shipment so far heading to UK retailers.
That’s according to the @PS5Instant Twitter who said more stock than “ever before” is heading to stores in the UK.

The PS5 stock tracker account, who has been bang on the money when revealing unannounced info before, also urged PlayStation gamers not to get tempted by scalpers as new stock is on its way.

The @PS5Instant Twitter posted: “May #PS5UK Shipment biggest yet. Major retailers receiving more stock than ever! Make sure scalpers make a loss!”

The account went on to talk about when other retailers will be getting new PS5 stock and how many consoles will be up for sale.

The @PS5Instant Twitter said Argos is getting “record” levels of new stock while GAME will be taking orders for the PS5 twice in May.

The account also said Amazon has a sizeable PS5 restock that will be dropping in the middle of the month.

Argos typically drops stock in the early hours of the morning, with the past restock going live at 1am.

The major high street retailer offered click and collect with previous PS5 restocks, and if you found stock got snapped up at lightning fast speeds things may be a bit different next time.

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “Alongside the Ireland/UK split up in the upcoming May 11th Argos drop, some plans have been put into place for the UK side of things. Areas/regions that have had less stock previously compared to other regions will get more stock this time round.”

The PS5 stock tracker account also delivered news on the next John Lewis restock, which is rumoured to be going live around the time of the Argos restock.

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter said: “John Lewis expects PlayStation 5 shipments to arrive between 3rd-8th May. There is no information on stock count. They should be going live with a drop between 11th-13th May.”

The upcoming May PS5 restocks come off the back off a surprise Smyths Toys restock at the end of April, which “many” PS5 stock hunters managed to be successful with.

According to the PS5 Stock UK Twitter, click and collect was available at “loads of locations” with the most recent Smyths Toys restock.

From the sounds of it, with the last Smyths stock drop it was genuine PS5 fans instead of scalpers that had the last laugh – and hopefully this trend continues with the upcoming May restocks.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

