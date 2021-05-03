Call of Duty Warzone update: Good news for fans waiting on next Cold War patch

The good news is that there is a huge team working on the popular Battle Royale shooter, which gets regular patches to help remove problems.
Sometimes they aren’t able to keep up with all the issues, leaving gamers fighting invisible foes or teams of Juggernauts.
Some issues are less buggy and problematic and can boil down to simple player taste when trying to survive in Verdansk.
And it appears this week’s Call of Duty Warzone update is taking aim at one particular item found on the map.
After one fan asked whether The Streetsweeper shotgun could appear a little less often as ground loot, the team at Raven Software replied:
“We’re taking a close look at the Streetsweeper in general. Changes are coming in the next update. No details to share just yet.”
The message received plenty of positive feedback from fans, with one commenting: “Thanks for at least acknowledging it.
“This is like when the Origin was meta & was ground loot literally everywhere on Verdansk. This increases camping a great deal. Please consider decreasing the amount of them. A full team shouldn’t all be able to get them in one building.”
Another added: “At least that was semi auto. A full auto shotgun off spawn and there’s like 40 of them wherever you go is just dumb. You can still have it be a fast fire rate shotgun but make it semi auto with a barrel that makes it auto.”
“Yes, I understand Streetsweeper shouldn’t be so common as floor loot but the weapon does not need nerfing in general, come on, the reload is its biggest drawback and can easily get you killed if you don’t choose when to reload wisely.. amax/streetsweeper getting nerfed?”
This week’s Call of Duty Warzone update could arrive as early as May 4 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
However, it will ultimately be up to Raven Software to announce its plans for the week and what new content fans can expect.
A special Call of Duty blog post goes live each Monday, featuring the latest playlist and weapon changes across Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.
So it might be just a few hours before we find out what is being planned next for the Battle Royale game.
