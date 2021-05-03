Call of Duty Warzone update: Good news for fans waiting on next Cold War patch

There is always plenty of things to fix and problems to solve in a game as hulking and ‘integrated’ as Call of Duty Warzone.

The good news is that there is a huge team working on the popular Battle Royale shooter, which gets regular patches to help remove problems.

Sometimes they aren’t able to keep up with all the issues, leaving gamers fighting invisible foes or teams of Juggernauts.

Some issues are less buggy and problematic and can boil down to simple player taste when trying to survive in Verdansk.

And it appears this week’s Call of Duty Warzone update is taking aim at one particular item found on the map.

After one fan asked whether The Streetsweeper shotgun could appear a little less often as ground loot, the team at Raven Software replied:

“We’re taking a close look at the Streetsweeper in general. Changes are coming in the next update. No details to share just yet.”