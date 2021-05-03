Car tax charges 'should be reconsidered' as drivers are 'stung' with extra costs

“I believe there needs to be much more transparency and guidance from the Government to ensure customers aren’t getting stung and have all the facts to make a well-informed decision about the car that’s right for them.
“Of course, cases of inflation are unavoidable but if customers have a clear understanding of how this tax is actually calculated by the Government, and how the additional extras which don’t, at first, seem like the ‘car price’ are all factored into the overall tax, it could make all the difference.”
GOV.UK confirmed drivers would have to pay an extra £335 per year if their car is valued at more than £40,000.
The rule has been introduced as another way to incentivise the purchase of expensive electric cars as part of the transition to eco-friendly vehicles.
However, plug-in hybrids are not exempt from the rule meaning these buyers will still need to pay the costs.
