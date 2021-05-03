NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

UK

Charing Cross station evacuated: Police shut down all trains after 'emergency incident'

Charing Cross station evacuated: Police shut down all trains after 'emergency incident'

In a post on Twitter, Southeastern Railway said: “Because of emergency services dealing with an incident, Charing Cross station is being evacuated.

“There will be no services to/from Charing Cross until further notice. Some services will be diverted to other London terminals.

“Because of the incident at London Charing Cross there are also currently no trains to/from Waterloo East. The Underground stations in the area are not affected at this time.

“London Underground are accepting tickets at no extra cost on reasonable routes because of the incident at London Charing Cross

“We have now been advised that the underground station at London Charing Cross is also being evacuated, and trains will not stop there.

More to follow.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

