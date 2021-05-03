Chelsea can call upon Fernando Torres experience to sign Erling Haaland this summer

So transfer saga over then… Or is it?

Clubs have long resorted to issuing a hands-off warning on their prized assets heading into the transfer window and Chelsea have personal experience of dealing with exactly that.

It was back in 2011 when Chelsea were desperate to prise Fernando Torres away from Liverpool.

Advertisements

Liverpool’s then new owners, FSG, made a short statement on the club website in January.

“Chelsea have made a bid for Fernando which has been turned down,” the statement read. “The player is not for sale.”

Music to the ears of Liverpool fans, only for it to be short lived.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed