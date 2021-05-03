NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Chelsea can call upon Fernando Torres experience to sign Erling...

Sports

Chelsea can call upon Fernando Torres experience to sign Erling Haaland this summer

1 min

118views
88
14 shares, 88 points
Chelsea can call upon Fernando Torres experience to sign Erling Haaland this summer

So transfer saga over then… Or is it?

Clubs have long resorted to issuing a hands-off warning on their prized assets heading into the transfer window and Chelsea have personal experience of dealing with exactly that.

It was back in 2011 when Chelsea were desperate to prise Fernando Torres away from Liverpool.

Advertisements

Liverpool’s then new owners, FSG, made a short statement on the club website in January.

“Chelsea have made a bid for Fernando which has been turned down,” the statement read. “The player is not for sale.”

Music to the ears of Liverpool fans, only for it to be short lived.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

88
14 shares, 88 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in