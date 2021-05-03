NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20...

Finance

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.63%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.74% or 15.6 points to trade at 584.2 at the close. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) added 2.28% or 10.3 points to end at 463.4 and Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) was up 1.88% or 14 points to 769 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.34% or 11.2 points to trade at 247.0 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 2.22% or 7.7 points to end at 338.9 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was down 1.50% or 230 points to 15140.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 83 to 59 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.40% or 0.89 to $ 64.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 1.30% or 0.87 to hit $ 67.63 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.36% or 24.10 to trade at $ 1791.80 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.35% to 6.1639, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4361.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 90.935.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

