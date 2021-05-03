NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

How to stop feeling sick after drinking: 4 proven hangover cures

Bouillon soup

Ever heard of Bouillon soup? Well, it might just be your new favourite hangover fix.

Bouillon soup can be made from potatoes, plantains, sweet potatoes, spinach, watercress, cabbage, celery, and sliced meat.

The word Bouillon comes from an old French word that means “liquid in which something has been boiled”.

If you don’t like the sound of this, get some bouillon stock cubes and add them into the dish you’re making or use it as the base for a yummy soup or sauce.

The NHS site explains that a thin, vegetable-based broth like this is a “good source of vitamins and minerals, which can top up depleted resources.”

This soup is also really easy for the stomach to digest, so if you’re feeling a bit weak and sensitive you’ll still be able to hold this down.



