HPD patrol vehicle involved in crash on the North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A driver crashed into an HPD cruiser that was blocking traffic for a minor crash Saturday night on the North U.S. 59 Freeway, according to police.It happened around 9:45 p.m. on the inbound side of the Eastex Freeway.

Police said the driver crashed into the back of a patrol car, causing that vehicle to crash into a second patrol car. Both officers were outside of their vehicles at the time of the crash and were uninjured.The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. She did not show signs of intoxication, according to HPD.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Author: KTRK

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

