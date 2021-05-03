NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Jenny Ryan: The Chase star vehemently DEFENDS Line Of Duty finale 'Didn't insult us!'

Jenny Ryan: The Chase star vehemently DEFENDS Line Of Duty finale 'Didn't insult us!'

“I’m just glad Terry’s alright. #LineOfDuty,” Jenny had started, referencing an initial suspect in the enquiry, portrayed by Tommy Jessop.

As the final scenes played out, the ITV regular felt the need to share her views on the somewhat criticised finale.

She retweeted a message which read: “I mean it makes sense that the mediocre man rose to the top of the OCG with no real expertise or qualifications, so… #LineOfDuty.”

Jenny shared another that stated: “The Line Of Duty finale was good it was like ‘people who care about justice have been marginalised and people in power are all scum’ like yes correct thank you.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express

