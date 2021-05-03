JJ Watt dons cap and gown and goes back to his food favorites in return to Houston

feels damn good to see you again Houston. all the love. Advertisements 🙏🏼🤘🏼

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 2, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A familiar face was back in town over the weekend, and as the former Texans star put it, it felt “damn good.”

J.J. Watt left Houston back in March when he signed with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Texans, who granted his request, ending his 10-year run with the franchise.SEE RELATED STORY: Former Texans star JJ Watt says he’ll sign with Arizona Cardinals

Watt returned to town to deliver UT Health commencement speech at Minute Maid Park on Sunday.

“Incredibly humbled and honored to deliver the commencement address to the University of Texas Medical School today at Minute Maid,” Watt said in a tweet. “Also extremely grateful for the generous gestures of kindness they bestowed upon me. Looking forward to working out in that facility someday soon!”

Incredibly humbled & honored to deliver the commencement address to the University of Texas Medical School today at Minute Maid. Also extremely grateful for the generous gestures of kindness they bestowed upon me. Looking forward to working out in that facility someday soon! pic.twitter.com/sEsHYK4nFz

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 3, 2021

On top of delivering his address, Watt was also awarded with an honor that will ensure his name will live in Houston for years to come. UT Health dedicated a new workout facility as the J.J. Watt Cardio and Weight Training Center at the school’s Health Science Center.Several Houstonians and UT Health students were happy to have him at the ceremony.

Advertisements

Watt also cracked a joke about the ceremony attire he was required to wear.

“Can we have a conversation about graduation fashion for a second?” the broad-shouldered NFL player asked. “Is it time to modernize the look? That is a lot of fabric.”

can we have a conversation about Graduation fashion for a second… is it time to modernize the look? that is a LOT of fabric. pic.twitter.com/00MMtj6mUz

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 3, 2021

While his trip to Houston was centered around this important event, Watt also took the time to revisit some of his favorite food spots. Based on his Instagram stories and his tweets, Watt stopped by Kota Robata in Upper Kirby and Island Grill American Mediterranean, a popular Houston chain.

He followed those visits by listing out several other popular Houston restaurants. It’s entirely possible that the self-professed foodie and star athlete visited each of these places during his short time in town, but it goes to show that he never let these places go, even if he has a new home.

SEE RELATED STORY: What fans get when JJ Watt says ‘ask me anything’

The video above is from a previous story.