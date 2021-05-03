Lewis Hamilton grateful for 'perfect' Max Verstappen mistake at Portuguese Grand Prix

Meanwhile Verstappen, who has been struggling for pace all weekend, was looking to take the lead of the championship for the first time ever in his career.

However, the 23-year-old concluded today was just not their day.

“It was pretty decent, I had a good restart [after the Safety Car] and then of course I tried to put the pressure on Valtteri, but at the end I think we just lacked a little bit of pace overall so Lewis got by again, and then after the pit stop, the warm up is super hard on these tyres,” Verstappen said.

Advertisements

“But I think once we resettled in second, you could clearly see around here we were lacking a bit of pace compared to them [Mercedes].

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed