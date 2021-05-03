Linda Robson shuts down rumour Loose Women co-stars are 'more than friends'

Linda, 63, has appeared as a regular panellist on ITV’s hit chat show, Loose Women, since 2012. Now, she has broken her silence following claims members of the team had taken their friendship to a new level.

Islington born Linda is known for discussing her relationship with husband Mark on the programme, as well as sharing information about her personal life. Nicknamed “Baggy Mouth” for saying things “as she sees them”, the actress has shut down the claims which she hasn’t noticed. Linda often appears alongside regulars including Stacey Solomon, Denise Welch, Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha and Ruth Langsford. Advertisements The majority of the panellists are in long-term marriages, minus Stacey Solomon who is engaged to be married to actor Joe Swash. READ MORE: ‘Go woke go broke’ Piers Morgan hits out at The Talk as ratings fall

In a new interview, asked whether she knew of any truth behind the claims, Linda said: “Never in a million years, I don’t know anyone that could be.” She went on to tell The Sun: “Everyone is happily married. “Put it this way, I’ve not noticed any of the other Loose Women looking at me in a particular way.” However, Linda went on to reveal the show left her feeling somewhat awkward after experiencing a “sexy dream”.

The Bird of a Feather actress told the publication: “Loose Women throws up some unlikely meetings, one day I woke up and felt really ashamed because I’d had a sexy dream about Elton. “I was thinking, ‘I hope my husband Mark doesn’t find out’, it felt so real.” Before going on to reveal how the dream came about, Linda noted that a make-up artist on the ITV show is friends with Sir Elton, 74, and had been planning on seeing the music legend. Advertisements “I sent a note saying, ‘Dear Elton, I just read your book and I loved Rocket Man as well. Do you remember the night we spent together on the Eurostar?”

Much to Linda’s shock, the dad-of-two wrote back to her surprise, reminding Linda that “it was the Orient Express” and that the pair created enough noise to be thrown off the journey. Linda went on to address claims she had fallen out with long-term friend, Pauline Quirke, who chose not to appear in the 30th-anniversary show in 2019 and the 2020 Christmas edition of Birds of a Feather. She told The Sun: “Take no notice of what you’ve heard about me and Pauline falling out. It’s a load of old codswallop. “Pauline just chose not to do Birds Of A Feather. She wants to concentrate on her acting academy, that’s that.”

Pauline’s character, Sharon Theodopolopodous, had been scripted out of the show, with the character being stranded on a cruise due to the coronavirus pandemic. Linda said at the time: “The script for this special is brilliant, I promise we’ll have lots of laughs for fans of the show.” Despite claims suggesting Pauline’s absence was due to a fall-out between the pair, the presenter said they are still very much good friends. On whether her co-star could return to the show, she added: “I don’t know.”

