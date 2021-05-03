Linda Robson shuts down rumour Loose Women co-stars are 'more than friends'

Nicknamed “Baggy Mouth” for saying things “as she sees them”, the actress has shut down the claims which she hasn’t noticed.
Linda often appears alongside regulars including Stacey Solomon, Denise Welch, Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha and Ruth Langsford.
The majority of the panellists are in long-term marriages, minus Stacey Solomon who is engaged to be married to actor Joe Swash.
READ MORE: ‘Go woke go broke’ Piers Morgan hits out at The Talk as ratings fall
She went on to tell The Sun: “Everyone is happily married.
“Put it this way, I’ve not noticed any of the other Loose Women looking at me in a particular way.”
However, Linda went on to reveal the show left her feeling somewhat awkward after experiencing a “sexy dream”.
“I was thinking, ‘I hope my husband Mark doesn’t find out’, it felt so real.”
Before going on to reveal how the dream came about, Linda noted that a make-up artist on the ITV show is friends with Sir Elton, 74, and had been planning on seeing the music legend.
“I sent a note saying, ‘Dear Elton, I just read your book and I loved Rocket Man as well. Do you remember the night we spent together on the Eurostar?”
Linda went on to address claims she had fallen out with long-term friend, Pauline Quirke, who chose not to appear in the 30th-anniversary show in 2019 and the 2020 Christmas edition of Birds of a Feather.
She told The Sun: “Take no notice of what you’ve heard about me and Pauline falling out. It’s a load of old codswallop.
“Pauline just chose not to do Birds Of A Feather. She wants to concentrate on her acting academy, that’s that.”
Linda said at the time: “The script for this special is brilliant, I promise we’ll have lots of laughs for fans of the show.”
Despite claims suggesting Pauline’s absence was due to a fall-out between the pair, the presenter said they are still very much good friends.
On whether her co-star could return to the show, she added: “I don’t know.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments