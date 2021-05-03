Line of Duty Buckells actor's real life including adorable family

He’s a star of one of the most-watched shows on TV, but what does Line of Duty actor Nigel Boyle’s life like?

The actor, who has featured in Line of Duty since season one, welcomed his third child, daughter Cora Rosa Boyle, to the world last month, reports Mirror Online.

Along with his wife Lainy, the couple announced the arrival of Cora Rose on Instagram back on April 8 saying: “Introducing Cora Rose Boyle, the third and final instalment of the Boyle baby trilogy!

“She just about let me make it to the Birth Centre on Tuesday morning before arriving 15 minutes later at 7.09am, weighing 7lb 6oz and has not stopped feeding since.”

The couple also share sons Finnian, five, and Decan Sonny, two, meaning they now have a house full of children!

Only a week ago, Nigel was preparing his eldest son for his first week of school, penning on Instagram: “Getting my eldest ready for school.

“My dad taught me how to tie a tie when I was in the infants, very important! No elastic here.”

Nigel is also a keen Aston Villa supporter, having been seen posing for a selfie with an Aston Villa-branded face mask from his time filming Line of Duty in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

In addition to his happy home life, Nigel has also had roles in a number of other memorable television series.

Nigel had a recurring role as solicitor Joe in Coronation Street from 2012 to 2015, whilst also having a supporting role in Channel 4 sci-fi drama Humans in 2015.

He also played a policeman in a 2017 episode of the hit BBC period gangster thriller Peaky Blinders.

Just last year, Nigel also appeared in the acclaimed anthology series Small Axe, directed by Steve McQueen, playing the role of Mr. Hamley.

However, Nigel’s biggest role to date, of course, is that of Ian Buckells in Line of Duty.

The character made his debut in the first series of Line of Duty back in 2012 as a detective inspector who was placed in charge of investigating the disappearance of Jackie Laverty (Gina McKee), an associate of the Organised Crime Group (OCG) who had been murdered.

Buckells later returned in the fourth series opposite guest star Thandie Newton as DCI Roz Huntley, with Buckells having risen to the rank of Detective Chief Inspector and overseeing Operation Trapdoor for a period.

The character returned in the sixth series to play his most pivotal role yet, overseeing DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) and her investigation of the murder fo Gail Vella.

Yet the actions of Buckells and his relationship with Joanne brought his actions to question.

Ahead of Sunday night’s series six finale, Boyle penned on Instagram: “The response to this season has been phenomenal!

“Thanks to everyone who watched! Don’t miss this season’s final episode on Sunday!”

No doubt we will be seeing more of Nigel in future after his performance here!

