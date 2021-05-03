London to be handed post-Brexit boost with Britcoin as digital euro could be problematic

Mr Sunak told a financial industry conference: “We’re launching a new taskforce between the Treasury and the Bank of England to coordinate exploratory work on a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC).”

Other central banks are also looking at whether to set up digital versions of their own currencies, essentially widening access to central bank funds which only commercial banks can use at present.

This could speed up domestic and foreign payments and reduce financial stability risks.

Martin Bamford, chartered financial planner at Informed Choice, positively welcomed the Chancellor’s announcement.

Mr Bamford even suggested it could help the City of London, as it attempts to grow outside of the EU after Brexit.

He said: “I think the City of London is obviously looking at its place in the world right now.