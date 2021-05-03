Long lost franchise heading to PS5 as an exclusive? Xbox Series X fans would be jealous

At the start of this gen Sony has already bolstered its incredible first-party exclusive line-up with third-party exclusives, such as upcoming games Forsaken and Final Fantasy 16 from Square Enix and Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo from Bethesda.

And Sony may have another third-party exclusive up its sleeves that Xbox gamers may be jealous about.

Twitter user and YouTuber @foxygames_uk is hinting at an unannounced PS5 timed exclusive.

And while the gaming tipster did not specifically name what IP Sony might have struck a deal for a heavy hint was dropped.

Foxy Games UK tweeted: “Hong Kong seems like a really good setting for a unannounced #PS5 *Timed Exclusive.”

Looking back, there aren’t too many Hong Kong-based games that could be getting revived for the PS5.