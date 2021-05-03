Marvel preview video: First look at Eternals, Black Panther 3 title and new MCU dates

This inew footage reveals Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayak as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Ma Dong-Seok as Gilgamesh and Lia McHugh as Sprite.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Kit Harington as Black Knight.

The film will also be the first MCU release to feature an out gay hero, with Brian Tyree Henry as Eternal Phastos and Haaz Sleiman as his human husband.

Advertisements

The Eternals are an incredibly powerful of immortals who were created by the Clestials and have been living in secret on Earth for 7,000 years, and helping humanity advance.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently teased changes the film will make to the source comicbooks and also which character was the “lead”.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed