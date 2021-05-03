NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Odds cut on Bodyguard star Richard Madden to become the...

Showbiz

Odds cut on Bodyguard star Richard Madden to become the next James Bond as bookies back Tom Hardy for 007 role

2 min

130views
115
16 shares, 115 points

ODDS on Richard Madden playing the next James Bond have been cut. 

The Bodyguard star is now 4-1 with bookmaker Coral to replace Daniel Craig when he steps down from the role after No Time To Die. 

The Bodyguard star is one of the favourites for the role
1
The Bodyguard star is one of the favourites for the roleCredit: Getty Images

Coral has slashed the odds in half for the Scots hunk playing the role from 8-1 and is now one of the favourites for the 007 role. 

Advertisements

The bookies still have Tom Hardy down as the favourite with the odds of 1-2, with Jamed Norton also at 4-1 with Richard Madden.

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston blasts ‘Tory Twitter bots’ after criticism for supporting SNP

Coral’s John Hill said: “Richard Madden is right in the mix to play the next James Bond according to our betting. 

“The Bodyguard star has been very busy over the last couple of years where he has shown he has the credentials to play 007.”

Odds cut on Richard Madden playing James Bond

Favourites to play the 007 role

1-2 Tom Hardy

4-1 Richard Madden

4-1 James Norton

6-1 Sam Heughan

Advertisements

7-1 Tom Hiddleston

8-1 Idris Elba

10-1 Henry Cavill

Fellow Scot and Outlander star Sam Heughan is still in the mix to be the next James Bond with the odds at 6-1.

Earlier on, we told of how Sam Heughan urged tourists to treat historic sites in Scotland with respect.

Odds cut on Bodyguard star Richard Madden to become the next James Bond as bookies back Tom Hardy for 007 role

LOOKING DANDI

Dani Dyer glams up for bank holiday cocktails four months after giving birth

Odds cut on Bodyguard star Richard Madden to become the next James Bond as bookies back Tom Hardy for 007 role

‘life feels lost’

Ashley Cain’s girlfriend is ‘struggling day and night’ after baby’s death

Odds cut on Bodyguard star Richard Madden to become the next James Bond as bookies back Tom Hardy for 007 role

ELECTION ROW

Martin Compston blasts ‘Tory Twitter bots’ after criticism for backing SNP

Odds cut on Bodyguard star Richard Madden to become the next James Bond as bookies back Tom Hardy for 007 role

racy pink

Jessie J shows off her figure in hot pink bikini on holiday with new boyfriend

Odds cut on Bodyguard star Richard Madden to become the next James Bond as bookies back Tom Hardy for 007 role

LISH THE DISH

Billie Eilish shows off curves in Vogue pics and tells fans to ‘do whatever’

Odds cut on Bodyguard star Richard Madden to become the next James Bond as bookies back Tom Hardy for 007 role

CLARKE CLAIMS

Noel Clarke asked Adam Deacon to lick star’s face without warning in hit film

The actor urged people to be careful when visiting Highland spots which feature in the historic fantasy drama.

It comes after it emerged that stones had been taken as souvenirs from the Victorian cairn at the site of the battle of Culloden.

Line of Duty’s Nigel Boyle says he kept ‘H’ identity a secret for nearly TWO YEARS

We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video for The Scottish Sun? Email us at [email protected] or call 0141 420 5300

Author: Sarah Peddie
This post originally appeared on Showbiz – The Scottish Sun

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

115
16 shares, 115 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in