Odds cut on Bodyguard star Richard Madden to become the next James Bond as bookies back Tom Hardy for 007 role

ODDS on Richard Madden playing the next James Bond have been cut.

The Bodyguard star is now 4-1 with bookmaker Coral to replace Daniel Craig when he steps down from the role after No Time To Die.



1 The Bodyguard star is one of the favourites for the role Credit: Getty Images

Coral has slashed the odds in half for the Scots hunk playing the role from 8-1 and is now one of the favourites for the 007 role.

The bookies still have Tom Hardy down as the favourite with the odds of 1-2, with Jamed Norton also at 4-1 with Richard Madden.

Coral’s John Hill said: “Richard Madden is right in the mix to play the next James Bond according to our betting.

“The Bodyguard star has been very busy over the last couple of years where he has shown he has the credentials to play 007.”

Odds cut on Richard Madden playing James Bond Favourites to play the 007 role 1-2 Tom Hardy 4-1 Richard Madden 4-1 James Norton 6-1 Sam Heughan Advertisements 7-1 Tom Hiddleston 8-1 Idris Elba 10-1 Henry Cavill

Fellow Scot and Outlander star Sam Heughan is still in the mix to be the next James Bond with the odds at 6-1.

