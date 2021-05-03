PQube Lines Up Three Intriguing Releases For Nintendo Switch

© PQube

PQube has offered plenty of support for the Nintendo Switch, and that’s set to continue with the publisher lining up three releases in May and June, one of which will likely get the attention of physical edition collectors.

First to arrive will be Quantum Replica, a top-down action game that’s going for sci-fi cyberpunk vibes. Though it’ll have some bullet-hell style action and boss fights, it’ll also feature a healthy dose of stealth gameplay too. It arrives on 14th May.

Next is 7 Years From Now, the release announcement details that we shared on the drop of its release date trailer last week; it’s a highly regarded and rather intriguing narrative adventure that arrives on 28th May.

Finally we have confirmation of a physical edition for one of the system’s finest Indie platformers; Evergate is getting the cartridge treatment, this is a game we loved in our review. It arrives on 4th June through Funstock, with a ‘Ki-Ring’ included; you can check out the store page here.

© PQube / Funstock

