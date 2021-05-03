NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

PS Plus May 2021 countdown: PS4, PS5 free games release...

Gaming

PS Plus May 2021 countdown: PS4, PS5 free games release time – Battlefield 5, Wreckfest

While Days Gone is a post-apocalyptic zombie survival game and was one of the most high-profile PS4 exclusive releases of 2019.

The new IP was created by Bend Studio, the minds behind the iconic OG PlayStation series Syphon Filter.

According to the official PlayStation app, these April 2021 PS Plus games are available to download for free via PlayStation Plus until 10am BST on Tuesday May 4.

That’s likely to be the launch time also for the PS Plus May 2021 line-up.

The PS4 and PS5 games included with the May 2021 PS Plus line-up will be available to download until the June 2021 PS Plus line-up is released.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

