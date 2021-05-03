Sky Q users can now enjoy a hidden Line of Duty TV trick

It was the big finale of Line of Duty last night with more than 12 million fans tuning into the blockbuster BBC show to find out the identity of the elusive ‘H’. And if you’re watching on a Sky Q box at home, the satellite company has added a neat hidden trick to make sure you don’t miss any of the action. Here’s how it works.

Anyone with a Sky Q box at home is aware that you can search for shows, actors, and films by simply speaking into the remote.

However, to add a little of bit fun, Sky sometimes features some hidden words and phrases to get you to your favourite shows without actually saying the name.

And, to celebrate the big end to the BBC drama Sky Q users can now utter some of the famous sayings to discover all the latest episodes. Simply say these iconic phrases into your Sky Q voice remote to get straight to the latest episodes and watch the AC-12 team in action:

“Who is H?”

“Mother of God”

“We do our duty to the letter of the law”

“Now we’re sucking diesel”

