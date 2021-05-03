Spanish Balearics wants travel corridor with UK 'Magaluf is like a ghost town!'

Overseas leisure travel could resume for people in England on May 17 under Boris Johnson ‘s road map for easing restrictions. But the Spanish islands surrounding the mainland are at risk of being excluded from the UK’s green list despite low Covid cases. Digital Green Certificates will be accepted as “proof” a person had a COVID-19 jab, received a negative test result, or recovered from the virus, according to the European Commission’s proposal.

Sky News correspondent Adam Parsons said: “Yesterday I went to Magaluf, a town that is synonymous with British tourism. “Magaluf is like a ghost town, it is shuttered.” He added: “The Mallorca tourist authority has said it wants a travel corridor created with Britain. Advertisements “One person said to me yesterday that Spain has its own Covid profile but the rates are relatively low in the Canaries and the Balearics. READ MORE: Brexit: Expats in Italy warned ‘taxes could rise by thousands’

“They want their own deal but they are aware it’s going to take political will from Madrid and London.” Restrictions on foreign holidays should be maintained to protect the UK from Covid-19 variants, MPs have warned. The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Coronavirus urged the Government to “discourage all international leisure travel”. But a travel firm boss said there has been “great progress” in countries such as Portugal and Spain in preparing for the return of holidaymakers.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said he recognised a “natural desire to go further and to go faster” with the road map but the Government’s priority is to make changes when “safe” to do so. He told Sky News: “I get that a lot of people over the course of the last year or so have missed travelling, they have missed seeing family and loved ones – I totally, totally get that. “I understand the desire to move forward as quickly as possible but we have always said we will do this at a pace that is safe, that gives the scientists enough time to properly analyse the data after each set of restrictions are lifted.” Advertisements The APPG has claimed the importation of new variants could “lead to further lockdowns, and inevitably, further loss of life”.

