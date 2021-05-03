‘Straight b****, you are’: McGregor teammate Danis calls out Bisping as ex-UFC champ brands him ‘little weasel attention wh*re’

UFC legend Michael Bisping has reignited a feud with Conor McGregor hanger-on Dillon Danis, branding the American a “little weasel attention wh*re” after he challenged the former middleweight champion to a street fight.

Bisping was on punditry duties for the UFC last night, where he called their Las Vegas fight card headlined by a clash between former light heavyweight challenger Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka.

Responding to a fan’s critical reply on Twitter, Bisping asked: “Why don’t you cry about it?”

This caused Bellator brawler Danis to pop up out of nowhere and threaten ‘The Count’ once more.

“You cried when I called you out. Straight b****, you are. Wait until I see you in person,” Danis piped up, soon wiping his tweet to the amusement of both Bisping and fans alike.

“He deleted this pretty quick. Dillon don’t want no smoke with Bisping,” quipped one, with a screenshot of the outburst. “Glad you caught it,” laughed Bisping. “That’s funny.

“That little weasel attention wh*re is really threatening me in a street fight?

“I don’t fight in the streets, certainly against little boys. But I’m undefeated on the mean streets of Clitheroe,” Bisping finished, referencing the sleepy little Lancashire town he grew up in 34 miles from Manchester.

This is not the first time that the pair have been involved in a heated back-and-forth on social media.

After Danis said he could “literally on god beat Jake Paul and Ben Askren in a boxing match back to back on the same night” ahead of their meeting which the YouTuber won by first round KO, Bisping waded in to row with the New York native.

“A YouTuber, a wrestler and a jujitsu guy talking big about boxing is an insult to the sweet science,” he stated.

Changing his profile picture to a photo of Bisping being choked by Georges St-Pierre in their 2017 middleweight championship clash, Danis told Bisping to “stay in the commentary booth where it’s safe”, warning: “Otherwise you will need more than sweet science to fix what I would do to your other eye in a boxing ring, you t***.”

Dissecting Danis’ 2-0 career, Bisping replied: “Big words for an unproven fighter. The two – yes, only two – fighters you’ve faced have records of 2-5 and 2-4.

“Please, for the love of god, shut the f*** up and stop embarrassing yourself. Also, you had your MMA debut in 2018. It’s 2021. Three years, two fights? Go shine Conor’s shoes, you loser.”

The Brit wasn’t done there.

Sharing a video of Danis losing a jiu-jitsu clash a follower had alerted him to, he asked: “This you getting tapped out after running away, Dillon Danis?

“Can’t even win in grappling matches. Now go get your f***ing shine box,” he scoffed, quoting 1990 mafia hit movie Goodfellas.”

After Danis had taken a dig at welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal, Bisping blasted: “Imagine being so insecure about your own fight career, which is actually non-existent, that you have to constantly take shots at fighters outside of the promotion you’re in so you get clout and stay relevant.”

