NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Swap out your daily cup of tea or coffee for...

Health

Swap out your daily cup of tea or coffee for matcha tea to boost your health – Liz Earle

1 min

113views
93
14 shares, 93 points
Swap out your daily cup of tea or coffee for matcha tea to boost your health - Liz Earle

A temporary increase in heart rate is usually what’s at play when energy expenditure is increased without exercise.

Is it safe to drink matcha green tea every day?

According to Holland and Barrett, it’s perfectly safe to drink matcha tea every day.

“If you’re pregnant or sensitive to caffeine, you should keep an eye on your consumption as it’s relatively high in caffeine,” the health body advises.

Advertisements

“Ingesting excessive amounts of green tea have been linked with toxicity, so it’s important you don’t drink too much matcha.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in