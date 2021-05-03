Swap out your daily cup of tea or coffee for matcha tea to boost your health – Liz Earle

A temporary increase in heart rate is usually what’s at play when energy expenditure is increased without exercise.

Is it safe to drink matcha green tea every day?

According to Holland and Barrett, it’s perfectly safe to drink matcha tea every day.

“If you’re pregnant or sensitive to caffeine, you should keep an eye on your consumption as it’s relatively high in caffeine,” the health body advises.

“Ingesting excessive amounts of green tea have been linked with toxicity, so it’s important you don’t drink too much matcha.”

