Taiwan on alert for attack: China plans terrifying 'show of force' this summer

Speaking to Express.co.uk , Professor Steve Tsang, Director of the China Institute at SOAS University, said: “It is likely that Beijing will organise a show of force in the Taiwan Strait to mark the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party.

“But, I very much doubt that it will start an incident deliberately, as the risk of unintended escalation is high.

“Xi Jinping is a risk taker compared to his two immediate predecessors but he is not reckless.

“With the Biden Administration articulating a clear and strong commitment to Taiwan and the disparity between overall US and Chinese military might still significant, Xi is highly unlikely to want to get into a situation over Taiwan from which he will need to step back under American pressure.

