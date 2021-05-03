Taiwan on alert for attack: China plans terrifying 'show of force' this summer

“But, I very much doubt that it will start an incident deliberately, as the risk of unintended escalation is high.
“Xi Jinping is a risk taker compared to his two immediate predecessors but he is not reckless.
“With the Biden Administration articulating a clear and strong commitment to Taiwan and the disparity between overall US and Chinese military might still significant, Xi is highly unlikely to want to get into a situation over Taiwan from which he will need to step back under American pressure.
However, Taiwan has said they will defend their democracy to “the very end”.
Speaking to Sky News last week, Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, said China was “preparing for its final military assault” on the island democracy.
However, he claimed the government in Taipei would “defend ourselves to the very end.”
“And if Taiwan is taken by China, I think the consequences will be global.”
Last month, the US spoke of “our deepening unofficial relationship” when referring to its relations with Taiwan.
In April US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said: “We have a serious commitment to Taiwan being able to defend itself.
“It would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change that status quo by force.”
