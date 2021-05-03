Tesco recalls ice lolly also sold in Asda, Sainsbury's and Iceland – 'do not eat'

A food recall is issued by a supermarket or a brand when an item is unsafe to eat. This could be because there are traces of foreign materials in the food, or that it contains an ingredient that has not been declared on its label.

The supermarket added that no receipt is required when customers return the product to their nearest Tesco store. The Twister Peak-A-Blue ice lollies come in a pack of five and all batches are affected. The ice lollies are also sold separately in ice cream freezers. Advertisements Wall’s recalled the product first and a statement was also issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The FSA publishes news of food recalls when a product is faulty and could cause damage to people if eaten. In a statement about the Twister Peak-A-Blue ice lollies, the FSA said: “Wall’s is recalling Twister Peek-A-Blue ice lollies because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label. “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.” The organisation also mentioned that Wall’s has issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers, explaining why the product is being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.

Wall’s said: “The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority, which is why we are taking the voluntary precaution of recalling all batches as it could pose a safety risk to those people with an allergy or intolerance to milk.” The brand advised that customers should contact its careline team for further information, either by calling 0800 146252 or emailing [email protected] Wall’s Twister Peak-A-Blue ice lollies are not only sold in Tesco, but in Sainsbury’s, Iceland, and Asda too. Advertisements As well as the ice lollies, Tesco is recalling one of its dairy products. The President Mini Cheese Selection is being recalled by the supermarket as the item may contain nuts which are not mentioned on the label.

