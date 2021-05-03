Universal Credit claimants to be eligible for reduced BT fibre broadband – full details

On top of Universal Credit, the new tariff will be available to those on the guarantee credit element of pension credit, jobseeker’s allowance, income support, and employment and support allowance.

BT Home Essentials is a separate and improved social tariff compared to BT’s initial version, BT Basic, launched in 2008.

Home Essentials provides an average of 36 Mbps download speeds and 700 minutes of calls for £15 a month, around half the price of a standard fibre and calls package.

Alternatively, eligible customers can also opt for average speeds of 67 Mbps and unlimited calls for £20 per month.

