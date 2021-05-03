What countries are expected to be on the green list? Full list of 18 countries

Which countries are expected to be on the green list?

The Government is due to announce the categories for each country around the world in “early May”.

The Commons’ Transport Select Committee issued a report last week which stated that the green, amber and red lists of destinations must be published by Saturday “at the latest”, but this has not happened.

Many have said the Department for Transport has missed the deadline for responses.

However, a spokeswoman said: “The Government has not missed a deadline.

“We have always said we will confirm by early May if international travel can resume on May 17 and which countries will fall into which list.

“This will determine the requirements for travel for passengers.”

She added the Government’s Global Travel Taskforce is working towards restarting travel abroad in a “safe and sustainable way”.

