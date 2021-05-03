RAMADAN is coming to a close for Muslims around the world.

It is considered a holy month in the Islamic calendar with adherents fasting during daylight hours and praying.



2 A man wearing a facemask reads the Koran during Ramadan Credit: AFP

When does Ramadan 2021 end?

Ramadan in 2021 is expected to come to an end on the evening of May 12.

Its practice reminds Muslims of the suffering of the poor.

Ramadan always takes place in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which follows the lunar cycle, unlike the Georgian calendar which goes by the sun.

Due to the lunar cycle, the date varies from year-to-year because it all depends on when you catch sight of the new moon.

Once Ramadan is over Muslims then celebrate Eid al-fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, with a feast.

The celebration means ‘festival of the breaking of the fast’.



2 Members of Saltley Stallions Football Club eat together after fasting during Ramadan Credit: PA

When did Ramadan start?

The first day of Ramadan in 2021 began on April 13.

Fasting always begins at sunrise after suhur and then finishes at sunset with iftar.

All Muslims who have reached puberty are expected to fast during Ramadan.

However, there are some exceptions such as women who are menstruating or pregnant and those suffering from illness.

If a fast is broken, it will need to be compensated for by fasting at a later date.

Or they can pay “fidyah”, a religious term for donation of food or money.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the Arabic name for the ninth month of the year.

The holy month of Ramadan is considered a time of spiritual reflection, fasting and prayers.

Each year, Muslims across the globe abstain from eating or drinking between dawn and sundown during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

