Will Germany be on the green list?

Germany has unfortunately been experiencing a recent spike in Covid cases, which means it may be added to the amber list in terms of travel from the UK.

On Sunday, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,290 to 3,416,822.

The reported death toll rose by 110 to 83,192.

However, it is not clear which countries will be added to which lists as yet, and with the announcement yet to come Germany may be classified as a green country.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed