NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Will Germany be on the green list?

Travel

Will Germany be on the green list?

1 min

64views
39
9 shares, 39 points
Will Germany be on the green list?

Will Germany be on the green list?

Germany has unfortunately been experiencing a recent spike in Covid cases, which means it may be added to the amber list in terms of travel from the UK.

On Sunday, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,290 to 3,416,822.

The reported death toll rose by 110 to 83,192.

Advertisements

However, it is not clear which countries will be added to which lists as yet, and with the announcement yet to come Germany may be classified as a green country.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Advertisements
, ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

39
9 shares, 39 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in