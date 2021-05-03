NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Will Thailand be on the green list?

Will Thailand be on the green list?

Will Thailand be on the green list?

What is the coronavirus situation in Thailand?

The Thai government has recently brought in tighter measures to try to curb a Covid outbreak.

The outbreak has been traced back to the nightlife district in Bangkok.

Restaurant dining is now no longer permitted in and around Bangkok.

Elsewhere across Thailand, face masks are mandatory whenever out in public.

Shops and malls remain open, but with shortened trading hours, and public transport is still running as usual.

Non-essential travel from Bangkok is currently being discouraged.

