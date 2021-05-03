World Paranormal Day 2021: Britons search for aliens more than any other nation in Europe

The findings come just in time for World Paranormal Day, which takes place on May 3 each year. The day encourages believers to get together and share their experiences of all things extraterrestrial, with the new information suggesting many Britons may be curious about life beyond Earth.

According to statistics released by PsychicWorld.com, the UK makes more alien-related Google searches than any other European nation. Britons reportedly make 624,000 searches about aliens each year, averaging 1,710 searches per day. France is second on the list, making 35 percent less alien searches than the UK at 408k each year. Third is Poland, ranking not far behind France with 372k annual alien Google searches.

PsychicWorld.com has revealed that the following are the most asked questions about aliens each year: 1. What would an alien look like?

2. How do aliens contact?

3. What are aliens?

4. Where are the aliens?

5. Why would aliens come to earth? It seems that some of these searches may have been done by celebrities, as Robbie Williams has previously express his belief in aliens. In 2018, the singer explained that a UFO had once flown so close to him that he could have “hit it with a tennis ball”. READ MORE: Astronomers stark warning – space junk and satellites RUINING the sky

