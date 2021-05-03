Your Xbox Game Pass is getting new games in May – Dragon Quest Builders 2 just the first

This means that you will need to have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – Microsoft premium version of its XGP library – to access some of them.
Dragon Quest Builders 2 will be kicking off the big Xbox Game Pass update on May 4, having first been announced on April 26.
“Get ready to put on your hard hats, grab your tools, and to start construction. You’ll be able to embark on an epic journey and become the Master Builder, as Dragon Quest Builders 2 is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S (via backward compatibility), and Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass (Console, Cloud, and PC) on May 4,” the official Xbox Game Pass announcement reads.
For those who might not have heard of it, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is the block-building RPG spin-off from the popular Dragon Quest series, created by Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama, and composer Koichi Sugiyama.
Unlike other block-building games, Dragon Quest Builders 2 features a full storyline, complete with its own cast of characters.
All of this will be coming to the service on May 13, however, it should be noted that Red Dead Online will be the standalone version and will not contain any single-player campaign content.
The tech giant plans to finish the month with the release of Remnant: From the Ashes, which will be available to play on the PC platform on the same day.
Microsoft has also announced that they are refreshing the Xbox Game Pass library by dropping the following games this month:
- Alan Wake (Console and PC)
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)
- Dungeon of the Endless (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Final Fantasy IX (Console and PC)
- Hotline Miami (PC)
- Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC)
