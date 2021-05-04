A Record 57 LEGO Ideas Sets Are Being Reviewed, And Yes, That Includes Zelda LEGO

If you’re a LEGO fan and a Nintendo fan, you probably have LEGO Ideas on your radar. It’s an official project, run by LEGO themselves, which lets fans submit their ideas for new LEGO kits. If you get above a certain number of votes, then your build will go through to a review round, where a bunch of people at the company will seriously consider the marketability of your idea, and if they think it could work, it’ll become reality, and you’ll get a (very small) cut of the profits.

Past successes have included a pirate ship, a treehouse, Sesame Street and Friends sets, and the latest one is a Winnie the Pooh set — which means that it’s not unlikely that more sets could include collaborations with other companies and media properties.

This year, a record 57 sets have passed the required 10,000 supporter milestone, and quite a few of them are much-requested Nintendo sets. Given that we’ve already got Super Mario (and Luigi!) LEGO sets, could we be seeing another Nintendo X LEGO collab?

Four of the 57 sets are video game sets, and three of them are Nintendo games, which feels like a nice win for ol’ Ninty. Take a look, and see if any tickle your fancy:

Which of the four sets would you most like to see? Let us know in the comments!

