Angel Adoree v Dick Strawbridge net worth: Escape to the Chateau stars have huge fortunes

Angel and Dick renovate their 19th century castle, Château De La Motte Husson, in the programme.

The luxury home is based in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, located in the French countryside.

The large castle has 45 rooms and had not been lived in for 40 years before they purchased it.

It was bought for just £28,000 in 2015 and the couple had to install essentials such as electricity, heating and running water.

