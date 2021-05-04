NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Bill and Melinda Gates spark Twitter frenzy after announcing divorce...

Celebrities

Bill and Melinda Gates spark Twitter frenzy after announcing divorce – 'Marry Bezos!'

1 min

135views
100
15 shares, 100 points
Bill and Melinda Gates spark Twitter frenzy after announcing divorce - 'Marry Bezos!'

News of the couples divorce went viral on Monday evening, with #Melinda becoming the top trend on Twitter for the US and UK.

Some social media users expressed sympathy for the Gates couple, and said their divorce showed “maturity”.

One said: “I’ve always argued that not all divorces are failed marriages. Bill and Melinda Gates is one example of that.

Advertisements

“Their marriage was long, fruitful, and impactful.

“Now going apart to seek greater happiness isn’t equal to failure.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
15 shares, 100 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in