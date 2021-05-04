Bill and Melinda Gates spark Twitter frenzy after announcing divorce – 'Marry Bezos!'

News of the couples divorce went viral on Monday evening, with #Melinda becoming the top trend on Twitter for the US and UK.

Some social media users expressed sympathy for the Gates couple, and said their divorce showed “maturity”.

One said: “I’ve always argued that not all divorces are failed marriages. Bill and Melinda Gates is one example of that.

“Their marriage was long, fruitful, and impactful.

“Now going apart to seek greater happiness isn’t equal to failure.”

