Boris Johnson urged to tell all UK schools to fly the Union flag – 'Make it mandatory!'

“The disaffected, work-shy, Marxist, teachers’ unions and other left wing twerps will squeal and stamp their ill-shod feet, but so what?
“Do it Mr. Johnson, don’t talk about it, do it!”
Another person said: “The Union flag should be mandatory on EVERY Government building and EVERY Government funded organisation.”
Another reader called for the flag to be flown with pride and didn’t understand those who opposed such a move.
They wrote: “I would say those who object to the Union Jack are those who do not like it here in UK.
“They should just move to the country they want to be in.
“The flag should also be displayed permanently in school assembly halls.”
His call echoed MP Tom Hunt’s bid to see the flag proudly displayed at schools.
