Borussia Dortmund set Jadon Sancho transfer price amid Manchester United interest

Jadon Sancho could finally be on his way to Manchester United this summer after Borussia Dortmund slashed their asking price for the winger. Sancho is a long-term target of United, who publicly pursued him last summer, only to fail to match Dortmund’s asking price.

While United are thought to be focusing on a new centre-back to partner Harry Maguire and a centre-forward, they also remain interested in Sancho. United signed Amad from Atalanta in January for a fee which could rise to £37million to play in the same position, but are still monitoring Sancho ahead of this summer’s transfer window. According to the Manchester Evening News, United’s hierarchy have agreed that Dortmund striker Erling Haaland should be seen as the club’s top priority this summer. Advertisements But with the Norwegian striker demanding £350,000 per week in wages and likely to command a transfer fee in excess of £100m there is a feeling that Sancho could be the more attainable option. That scenario becomes even more plausible if United can convince Edinson Cavani to sign a new contract and stay for another season. JUST IN: Chelsea can use Fernando Torres experience to sign Erling Haaland

After a slow start to the season, Sancho’s form has improved in recent months and he now has contributed 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 appearances across all club competitions. German newspaper Bild report that, while Dortmund do not want to lose both Sancho and Haaland this summer, they would part with the England international should their valuation be met early enough in the window. Having previously valued Sancho at £104m (€120m), they would now be willing to offer United a ‘corona discount’ and sell for around £86.75m (€100m). The report also states that although the club are aware of their interest, United should be ‘warned’, because Liverpool and Chelsea are also considering a bid. This information chimes with recent quotes from Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc, who addressed transfer rumours after Dortmund’s 5-0 win over Holstein Kiel in the DFB-Pokal semi-final on Saturday. “We already had a gentlemen’s agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions,” Zorc told German broadcaster ARD. Advertisements DON’T MISS Man Utd’s enormous takeover price explained as Glazers under pressure Jamie Carragher tears into Graeme Souness over Man Utd comments Man Utd vs Liverpool: Possible dates for match to be played

“He’s been with us for a few years. But there is no such agreement with Erling.” Zorc later went into my detail, saying that Sancho would be allowed to leave this summer, provided Dortmund receive the fee they are asking before a certain date. “As you all know, this gentlemen’s agreement between Jadon and us existed last summer, and nothing has changed about that,” he told SPORT1. “We have set certain conditions that have to be met in order for Jadon to be able to leave the club. “The timing and the sum were and are the decisive parameters.” SPORT1 says that “the bosses have agreed internally on a sum of €85-90m” which equates to around £73-78m – a fair amount less than Bild is reporting.

