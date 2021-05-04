Borussia Dortmund set Jadon Sancho transfer price amid Manchester United interest

United signed Amad from Atalanta in January for a fee which could rise to £37million to play in the same position, but are still monitoring Sancho ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
According to the Manchester Evening News, United’s hierarchy have agreed that Dortmund striker Erling Haaland should be seen as the club’s top priority this summer.
But with the Norwegian striker demanding £350,000 per week in wages and likely to command a transfer fee in excess of £100m there is a feeling that Sancho could be the more attainable option.
That scenario becomes even more plausible if United can convince Edinson Cavani to sign a new contract and stay for another season.
German newspaper Bild report that, while Dortmund do not want to lose both Sancho and Haaland this summer, they would part with the England international should their valuation be met early enough in the window.
Having previously valued Sancho at £104m (€120m), they would now be willing to offer United a ‘corona discount’ and sell for around £86.75m (€100m).
The report also states that although the club are aware of their interest, United should be ‘warned’, because Liverpool and Chelsea are also considering a bid.
This information chimes with recent quotes from Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc, who addressed transfer rumours after Dortmund’s 5-0 win over Holstein Kiel in the DFB-Pokal semi-final on Saturday.
“We already had a gentlemen’s agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions,” Zorc told German broadcaster ARD.
Zorc later went into my detail, saying that Sancho would be allowed to leave this summer, provided Dortmund receive the fee they are asking before a certain date.
“As you all know, this gentlemen’s agreement between Jadon and us existed last summer, and nothing has changed about that,” he told SPORT1.
“We have set certain conditions that have to be met in order for Jadon to be able to leave the club.
“The timing and the sum were and are the decisive parameters.”
SPORT1 says that “the bosses have agreed internally on a sum of €85-90m” which equates to around £73-78m – a fair amount less than Bild is reporting.
