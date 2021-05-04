Brian May performs Amazing Grace in stunning rendition with Kerry Ellis – WATCH

Last month, Queen guitarist Brian May and his regular collaborator Kerry Ellis performed at a specially recorded Earth Day concert. Song For Nature, which included a number of other acts, was recorded over three days at the London Coliseum before being broadcast on Sky Arts. And now Brian has shared his stunning rendition of Amazing Grace with Kerry Ellis.

Brian May posted their goosebump-inducing performance of the Christian hymn on social media, in a video that really takes off with accompanying musicians towards the end. The 73-year-old wrote on Instagram: "In case you missed our performance of this song on Earth Day, here is some of it ! "Looking at it now, I'm feeling very thrilled that this new arrangement with orchestra actually DID work … and maybe this is a signpost to where we might be heading. "Anybody think that might be a good idea? Thanks, Janie Dee and Sky Arts for making this happen." READ MORE: Freddie Mercury and Queen on Bohemian Rhapsody's 'chemistry' and more

Earlier this month, Brian and Kerry released a new song called Panic Attack 2021 (It’s Gonna Be All Right). Recorded remotely, the reworked version of their Golden Days album track was made following the disappointments around lockdown last Christmas. Brian told Express.co.uk: “There was this gradual realisation that no, it’s not gonna get better, it’s probably gonna get worse. “I think people felt cheated and we thought that’s the feeling that needs looking at because people have been heroes during a lot of this stuff but everyone’s getting very worn down.”

Brian added: "So I looked at the Panic Attack song, which was written for other reasons…and I thought, well now people are getting panicky, they're not just disappointed but they're getting nervous because it feels like this is never going to end. "And suddenly it just kind of sprung out to me this song that could be rewritten and become something completely different and I wanted it to be something that gave people a bit of hope." On Panic Attack 2021's purpose, the 73-year-old admitted it was simply meant to be inspiring and uplifting for folks. He added: "It's not meant to trivialise anything. Panic Attack, in the beginning, was written from firsthand experience because I have suffered from some of this stuff over the years. I find that music is a great healer, a great communicator of these things. If you realise someone else has felt what you're feeling, it's enormously helpful, so this track is meant to convey that."

