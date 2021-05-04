Brian May performs Amazing Grace in stunning rendition with Kerry Ellis – WATCH

The 73-year-old wrote on Instagram: “In case you missed our performance of this song on Earth Day, here is some of it !
“Looking at it now, I’m feeling very thrilled that this new arrangement with orchestra actually DID work … and maybe this is a signpost to where we might be heading.
“Anybody think that might be a good idea? Thanks, Janie Dee and Sky Arts for making this happen.”
Recorded remotely, the reworked version of their Golden Days album track was made following the disappointments around lockdown last Christmas.
Brian told Express.co.uk: “There was this gradual realisation that no, it’s not gonna get better, it’s probably gonna get worse.
“I think people felt cheated and we thought that’s the feeling that needs looking at because people have been heroes during a lot of this stuff but everyone’s getting very worn down.”
“And suddenly it just kind of sprung out to me this song that could be rewritten and become something completely different and I wanted it to be something that gave people a bit of hope.”
On Panic Attack 2021’s purpose, the 73-year-old admitted it was simply meant to be inspiring and uplifting for folks.
He added: “It’s not meant to trivialise anything. Panic Attack, in the beginning, was written from firsthand experience because I have suffered from some of this stuff over the years. I find that music is a great healer, a great communicator of these things. If you realise someone else has felt what you’re feeling, it’s enormously helpful, so this track is meant to convey that.”
