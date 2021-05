Diabetes type 2 symptoms: The consistency of your stools is a sign of high blood sugar

Type 2 diabetes means the body cannot produce insulin or the insulin it does produce is not taken up by the cells. This is a serious health issue because insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar – the main type of sugar found in blood. Although blood sugar brings numerous health benefits, such as supplying the body with energy, uncontrolled blood sugar levels can inflict damage on the body.

Carbohydrates are a key source of energy but they can cause blood sugar levels to spike.

It is therefore imperative to limit your intake of carbohydrates to ward off the threat of high blood sugar levels.

It is worth nothing that not all carbs present the same risk.

The type, and amount, you consume can make a difference to your blood sugar levels and diabetes management.