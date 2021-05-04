NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Weird

Dinosaur 'missing link' puts a major dent in theory of evolution, claims Bible expert

The methodology, which has been criticised by scientists, places the planet’s age somewhere between 6,000 and 10,000-years-old.

But Tom Meyer, a professor of Bible studies at Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, US, believes there is more evidence to back the so-called Young Earth Theory – evidence that could dramatically change our understanding of mankind’s place on Earth.

In particular, the Bible expert told Express.co.uk there are peculiar gaps in the fossil record of certain dinosaurs, which he believes, clash with the scientific theory of evolution.

Professor Meyer said: “The fossil record demonstrates that the design of dinosaurs is the result of intention and purpose, not chance combination. This is clearly demonstrated in the triceratops.

“The head of the triceratops was among the largest of all land animals, making up about one-third of the dinosaur’s total weight. Their head was so strong that it could support two huge horns that protruded from its skull.

“These horns may have been used in mating rites as well as for combat purposes, etc.

“The head of an adult triceratops, which could have weighed thousands of pounds, was attached to the body by means of the occipital condyle.”

