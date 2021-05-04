Discord on Xbox – Now Discord is coming to PS4 and PS5

A new partnership between Sony and Discord means that Discord will be coming to PS4 and PS5 in the near future. The new deal was announced today and the good news is that it won’t affect Discord on Xbox. However, as the integration between Xbox and Discord is limited to just viewing who is playing on what console, the scope for disruption is pretty limited. Advertisements The new deal between Discord and Sony runs deeper and appears to include big plans for the PlayStation Network and Discord to connect in a big way.

The deal was announced by SIE’s Jim Ryan, who shared this message regarding how the PlayStation Network and Discord will work, telling fans: “At PlayStation, we’re constantly looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories. “It’s in this spirit that we’re excited to announce a new partnership with Discord, the communication service popularized by gamers and used by more than 140 million people every month around the world. “Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network. “Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.

To bring these experiences to life for our players, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made a minority investment as part of Discord's Series H round. "From our very first conversation with co-founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, I was inspired by their lifelong love for gaming and our teams' shared passion to help bring friends and communities together in new ways. Empowering players to create communities and enjoy shared gaming experiences is at the heart of what we do, so we are beyond excited to start this journey with one of the world's most popular communication services." It's unclear at this time how strong an integration this will be and how voice chat could be affected in the near future. We also have no firm date when the big changes will be coming, as the above statement only provides a schedule for next year. But if Sony is feeling adventurous, this could be a way for the company to plough ahead with further cross-play functionality. PS4 and PS5 console owners currently struggle with crossplay chat at a network level, meaning this new Discord partnership could provide better options.

